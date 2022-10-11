Fire Prevention Week: Tips on keeping your home safe

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s Fire Prevention Week, and firefighters want to remind families of ways to avoid a house fire.

In 2021, more than 330,000 home fires were reported in the United States.

It only takes a few minutes for a house to be engulfed in flames. Firefighters are encouraging everyone to have an emergency evacuation plan just in case their home should catch fire.

Have an Emergency Evacuation Plan

Draw up a map of all the rooms in your home and ensure at least two exits. It can be a door or a window. Choose a place everyone can meet once they are out of the house. Sit down with your family and ensure everyone knows the plan and practices at least twice a year. It only takes seconds for a house to catch fire, and just a few minutes can mean the difference between a safe escape and a tragedy.

“The smoke is the initial danger that you run into smoke and overcome house very, very quickly,” said Battlefield Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Anthony Monnig. “Depending on what is burning, the amount of chemicals inside there. They’ll overtake you. Very, very fast. Most people actually perish from smoke inhalation rather than actual the actual fire itself.”

Stay Safe in the Kitchen

Did you know cooking accidents are one of the leading causes of house fires? With the holidays coming up, some of us will be spending lots of time in the kitchen, so here are a few tips to prevent having a fire in your home.

1. Make sure all flammable items are away from burners. That means keeping your wooden spoons away from the heat and removing tea towels from the oven doors. It’s also a good idea to keep your stovetop clean to prevent dust or grease from building up and igniting a flame. Most home cooking fires begin with the ignition of cooking materials, including food, cooking oil, fat, or grease.

“If you do have a grease fire or something like that, be sure you’re actually throwing flour or sugar or something that can smother the fire rather than throwing liquid on it,” said Monnig.

2. Never leave your cooking unattended. Keep an eye on anything on the stove that you are frying or boiling. If you are baking or roasting something in the oven, check on it regularly.

3. Unplug countertop appliances like toasters or air fryers when you’re not using them.

Candles

Candles can be so pretty and smell nice, but they can be very dangerous. Many of us like to decorate with them, but it could cause thousands of dollars in damage to your home or worse. On average, 20 home fires per day start with candles. Here are a few things to remember if you want to light some candles in your home.

1. Make sure they are on a sturdy surface and at least 12 inches away from anything flammable.

2. Don’t burn a candle to the base. Put it out before it gets too close to the holder or container.

3. Make sure to blow out a candle before you leave a room, and never leave it unattended.

“People walk away, and it gets knocked over; rather it’s kids or pets or just not being careful where they’ve placed the candle can be just as impactful as anything else,” said Monnig

4. Another tip is to consider using flameless candles instead of traditional candles in your home decor.

