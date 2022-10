MAMMOTH SPRING, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mammoth Spring resident celebrated his 100th birthday with friends and family over the weekend.

Albert “Bud” Ellison celebrated his 100th birthday on Saturday, Oct 8.

Bud is also a WWII veteran.

His family said his favorite thing to do is feed the stray tomcat that comes to his house.

Happy Birthday Bud!

Fulton County man celebrates 100th birthday (Hayden Savage)

