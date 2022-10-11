Harrison, Ark. business sends relief to Florida nursing homes affected by Ian

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Better Home Care in Harrison sent a supply trailer to central Florida for victims of Hurricane Ian on Tuesday.

Better Home Care has been working with the help of other community members to collect donations for the past two weeks. It has gathered canned goods, water, and incontinence items to aid two nursing homes affected by the storm.

“By me having family down there, I was able to find out where I could help out most,” said Meegan Stanbrough, owner of Better Home Care. “I reached out to (family), and they were telling me there are two nursing facilities in their town, and they have been housing a lot of evacuees.

Stanbrough has family in Florida that has been without power for several days following the storm; also impacted by flooding.

“They have been directly affected by Hurricane Ian. Everybody is doing well. They’re just trying to come together with their community and help everybody in their community,” she said.

Her team with Better Home Care came up with the idea to provide relief through supplies.

“We just kinda wanted to help out. There were so many people that were affected by Hurricane Ian, a lot of nursing homes were affected,” said Abby Smith with Better Home Care. “So we just wanted to give them supplies that we have up here that a lot of them may be lacking down there.”

Better Home Care loaded a van and U-Haul with the collected necessities, which departed Tuesday morning for Florida.

“I got into this job to help people, and so the fact that we can help people in this area but also people further down that were affected, I think, is pretty amazing,” said Smith.

Better Home Care is hopeful to help those affected and encourage others to see how they can help relief efforts in the communities across central Florida.

“We have been so blessed by the surrounding communities, and we’re looking forward to blessing the people down here in the nursing homes.,” said Stanbrough.

Stanbrough left with the supply trailer Tuesday morning. She anticipates it arriving in Florida on Wednesday, heading directly en route to the nursing homes to begin handing out supplies.

