Judge sentences Boone County, Ark., woman for shooting death of her husband

Oct. 11, 2022
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a Boone County, Ark., woman for the shooting of her husband in the summer of 2020.

The judge sentenced Linda Laffee to 30 years in prison.

Investigators believe Lafee, 61, unjustifiably shot her husband, Richard Lafee, 63, multiple times. Authorities first responded to a report of a vehicle crash near Omaha High School, then received a call of a possible shooting in the area. Responding officers reported the driver in the collision Richard Lafee was deceased.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says Linda Lafee reported an assault between her and her husband, which led to shots fired. Authorities say Richard left home in his vehicle in an apparent attempt to seek medical assistance but died from injuries after being shot.

