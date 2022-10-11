Last day to register to vote in Arkansas elections

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If you plan to vote in the upcoming November election, you need to register before the end of Tuesday.

To check your registration status, click here.

Online registration is no longer available, so voters must either register in person before the close of business Oct. 11. Mail-in registrations must be postmarked Oct. 11.

Early voting begins Oct. 28.

For a list of polling places for both early voting and Election Day voting, click here.

For more information on Arkansas elections, including sample ballots, visit the Arkansas Secretary of State’s website by clicking here.

For more election information, including Election Night results, visit the Region 8 News Vote 2022 page.

