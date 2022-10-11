Missouri Humane Society rescues several dogs from a breeder

Courtesy: Missouri Humane Society
Courtesy: Missouri Humane Society(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVA, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Humane Society of Missouri’s (HSMO) Animal Cruelty Task Force (ACT) rescued seven dogs from the facility of a formerly licensed breeder in Douglas County, Missouri.

The Humane Society of Missouri coordinated the rescue with the Missouri Department of Agriculture (MDA) and the Missouri Attorney General’s office. The rescue came immediately after Marilyn Shepherd (aka Marilyn Williams), who operated breeding businesses in Missouri under the names Cedarcrest Kennel, Williams Kennel, PuppyFind, and Pups4U, was found guilty of criminal contempt for violating a 2021 consent agreement put in place by the Missouri Attorney General’s office. Shepherd revealed in court that, in the weeks leading up to her trial, she had sold all puppies in her care. The Douglas County Circuit Court ordered the immediate removal of the remaining seven adult dogs from Shepherd’s property and imposed a $9,500 penalty. By court order, Shepherd was allowed to keep one dog as a personal pet. Shepherd has been arrested and may face criminal penalties related to animal mistreatment.

In December 2021, the Task Force rescued 42 dogs, including many puppies as young as a few days old, from Shepherd’s Cedarcrest Kennel. At that time, Shepherd had no commercial breeding license and her hobby (or show) license was permanently revoked for a violation of a 2020 consent agreement, also from the Missouri Attorney General’s office.

“Marilyn Shepherd is a repeat offender who has a long history of animal mistreatment and breeding violations that stretches back decades,” said HSMO President Kathy Warnick. “We are grateful to the Missouri Department of Agriculture and Attorney General Schmitt’s office for their persistent work to stay on top of bad breeders who violate the law and trap helpless animals in a cycle of abuse and neglect. The animals rescued today were kept in conditions that caused them great emotional stress and physical suffering. Now that these animals are safe, our focus turns to provide them with the care and rehabilitation they need so they can find loving, forever homes.”

The rescued animals include five males and two females of varying terrier breeds. Several of the rescued animals are suffering from skin abrasions and other health issues and will need to be rehabilitated and socialized. HSMO hopes to make the dogs available for adoption in the near future after they’ve received compassionate, state-of-the-art veterinary care.

To help support the care of these poor animals, financial donations can be made at hsmo.org/douglas.

To report an animal that may be in danger or is suffering from neglect or abuse, call the local police and the Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Hotline at 314-647-4400.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the 1500 block of East Talmage on Sunday around 4 p.m.
Police searching for 3 wanted in attempted break-in, shots fired at Springfield home
A horse owner in Utah says his four-legged companion has returned home after running with wild...
Missing horse returns home after running with wild mustangs for 8 years, owner says
Mother remembers daughter Hope Arnold following death in Laclede County.
Mother remembers daughter found dead in Laclede County
Troopers: Man dies after car plunges off washed-out bridge with barricades removed in North...
Driver dies after GPS leads him to bridge washed out years before, officials say
Rain won't be for everyone, with much of the southern Ozarks remaining dry.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few more showers today. More storms tomorrow!

Latest News

HOMEOWNERS ARE UPSET OVER A NEW DEVELOPEMENT
Developer looking to add apartments in Camdenton, neighbors upset
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 4,300+ cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds nearly 400 new cases
On Monday, crews boarded up the windows of the home and placed fencing around the property off...
Court docs: Excelsior Springs victim escaped basement while duct-taped, wearing metal collar
Missing man Springfield
Police say body located in south Springfield is likely man reported missing