Missouri Humane Society rescues several dogs from a breeder

AVA, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Humane Society of Missouri’s (HSMO) Animal Cruelty Task Force (ACT) rescued seven dogs from the facility of a formerly licensed breeder in Douglas County, Missouri.

The Humane Society of Missouri coordinated the rescue with the Missouri Department of Agriculture (MDA) and the Missouri Attorney General’s office. The rescue came immediately after Marilyn Shepherd (aka Marilyn Williams), who operated breeding businesses in Missouri under the names Cedarcrest Kennel, Williams Kennel, PuppyFind, and Pups4U, was found guilty of criminal contempt for violating a 2021 consent agreement put in place by the Missouri Attorney General’s office. Shepherd revealed in court that, in the weeks leading up to her trial, she had sold all puppies in her care. The Douglas County Circuit Court ordered the immediate removal of the remaining seven adult dogs from Shepherd’s property and imposed a $9,500 penalty. By court order, Shepherd was allowed to keep one dog as a personal pet. Shepherd has been arrested and may face criminal penalties related to animal mistreatment.

In December 2021, the Task Force rescued 42 dogs, including many puppies as young as a few days old, from Shepherd’s Cedarcrest Kennel. At that time, Shepherd had no commercial breeding license and her hobby (or show) license was permanently revoked for a violation of a 2020 consent agreement, also from the Missouri Attorney General’s office.

“Marilyn Shepherd is a repeat offender who has a long history of animal mistreatment and breeding violations that stretches back decades,” said HSMO President Kathy Warnick. “We are grateful to the Missouri Department of Agriculture and Attorney General Schmitt’s office for their persistent work to stay on top of bad breeders who violate the law and trap helpless animals in a cycle of abuse and neglect. The animals rescued today were kept in conditions that caused them great emotional stress and physical suffering. Now that these animals are safe, our focus turns to provide them with the care and rehabilitation they need so they can find loving, forever homes.”

The rescued animals include five males and two females of varying terrier breeds. Several of the rescued animals are suffering from skin abrasions and other health issues and will need to be rehabilitated and socialized. HSMO hopes to make the dogs available for adoption in the near future after they’ve received compassionate, state-of-the-art veterinary care.

To help support the care of these poor animals, financial donations can be made at hsmo.org/douglas.

To report an animal that may be in danger or is suffering from neglect or abuse, call the local police and the Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Hotline at 314-647-4400.

