Missouri’s deadline to register to vote for November election is Wednesday

(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The deadline to register to vote in the November general election in Missouri is Wednesday. It’s too late to register to vote in Arkansas.

You can register in person at your county clerk’s office. You can register by mail, but your application must be postmarked by Wednesday.

Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller says no matter how you register. There’s only one thing you need to do to make it official.

“You will have to show proof of ID,” said Clerk Schoeller. “That could be a birth certificate. It could be, for example, your passport. But you will have to show something when you come to vote the first time, or prior to voting, you would come to the office and present that identification so that we can make sure you are who you say you are.”

Get a look at what is on your ballot. CLICK HERE to read sample ballots for the November 8 election.

