Police say body located in south Springfield is likely man reported missing

Missing man Springfield
Missing man Springfield(Ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a body found in south Springfield is likely a man reported missing in September.

Anatoli Dvorschi, 71, disappeared on September 25 from an area on South Euclid. Officers found the body of a man Monday in the 3900 block of South Pine. Investigators say they hope additional forensic tests confirm the identity.

Police say Dvorschi frequented the Sequiota Park area. He only spoke Russian. He had dementia. Police issued a SILVER Alert when Dvorschi disappeared.

The Springfield Police Department has been in contact with Dvorschi’s family.

