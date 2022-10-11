Springfield family asks for answers 2 years after family member killed in accident

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A daughter asks for answers from the Greene County prosecutor’s office two years after her dad died in an accident.

On September 5, 2020, at 2:02 a.m., officers with the Springfield Police Department responded to the 1900 block of North Old Orchard Avenue regarding a motor vehicle crash involving a 1997 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup and a pedestrian.

The initial investigation indicated the Dodge pickup was backing eastbound out of the driveway of a residence in the 1900 block of North Old Orchard Avenue when it struck a pedestrian, identified as 44-year-old Trampus Bell of Springfield, Mo., who was walking behind the pickup in the residence’s driveway. Bell was transported to an area hospital, where he died from injuries related to the crash. The suspect in the investigation is a family member.

There was evidence of impairment.

“It’s just a lot of unknown,” Alex Bell, his daughter, says. “Like, I’m sure what happened was an accident. But there are still questions, and there are still things that should be answered.”

Bell says she has contacted the Greene County prosecutor multiple times to learn more about what happened and if charges would ever be filed.

She wants to know where things stand.

“He has a family, and I don’t think we should continue ruining people’s lives, but there is a process,” said Bell.

KY3 reached out to Greene County Prosecutor Dan Patterson Tuesday on the case. He says this case is under review. His office did obtain additional materials for review back in September, but it has not been assigned. There is no a timeline for when that will happen.

