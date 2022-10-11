On Your Side: How the job seeker car wrap scam works

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR. (KY3) - With the holidays fast approaching, it’s that time of the year when many are looking for a side hustle.

Job seeker beware: the ad says you can make $600 a week, but a man in Mountain Home, Arkansas, could have lost $3,000 in the scam.

“They went to the trouble of a cardboard envelope. We thought this was something important,” said Phillip McConnell.

Inside is a $3,700 check. All he has to do is agree to a car wrap.

The instructions are simple. Deposit the check. Keep $600. $100 is for gas. Transfer the remaining $3,000 to the installer for the decal.

“Then they tell you, you need to pay by Cash App, Venmo or something along those lines to essentially the scammer or an associate of the scammer,” said Sarah Wetzel with the Better Business Bureau.

McConnell had a feeling and hit the brakes. He called his bank and was told it was a bad check. If he had followed the instructions, he would have lost $3,000.

Remember, even with a sign-on bonus. You usually have to work for at least one week. McConnell was never interviewed. That’s a red flag. Legit companies have a hiring process. They didn’t even vet his driving record.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.