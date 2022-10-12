160 participate in a naturalization ceremony in Springfield
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The United States welcomed dozens of new citizens during a ceremony in Springfield on Tuesday.
At Juanita K. Hammons Hall, 160 new citizens were sworn in during a naturalization ceremony. The group represents 55 countries, including Mexico, Iran, Burma, Nepal, South Africa, and Zambia.
After the ceremony, the group could register to vote and apply for a passport.
