Avian flu hits turkey supply: Here’s what that means for your Thanksgiving

By Marleah Campbell
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BONNER SPRINGS, Ks. (KCTV) -- It’s almost time to secure your turkey for your Thanksgiving feast, but weeks away from the big day, the U.S. is seeing low levels of turkey production.

The avian flu has killed 5.4 million turkeys nationwide this year. That’s about 2.5 percent of all turkeys slaughtered for meat last year.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says turkey production in the second quarter of 2022 was about 8 percent less than what we saw a year ago. The third quarter was slightly better – about 6 percent less.

The good news: The USDA does expect those numbers to rebound in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

We’ve seen the affects of the avian flu right here in Kansas City. Just last week, the Kansas City Zoo removed some of their birds from their habitats, and Deanna Rose Farmstead shut down for several days due to multiple bird deaths.

One poultry farmer in Bonner Springs says he’s keeping a close eye on his flock ahead of the holiday.

“The weekend before Thanksgiving, it’s a mad rush, people coming to get birds,” John Vesecky of Vesecky Family Farms said. “You just hope for the best. I’d be out of birds, but so far so good.”

Vesecky says his biggest concern is a sick bird from somewhere else flying in and contaminating his flock.

“I get concerned about it, but what am I going to do?” Vesecky said. “We got geese flying over up here from Baker Wetlands down here to the lake, and they fly right over here so either I get it or I don’t.”

Another factors affecting farmers like Vesecky this year: Inflation.

“I had to go up on my price because feed is way up,” he said. “It’s over $500 a ton.”

Still, Vesecky is on track to sell his pasture-raised birds from his farm and at various spots across town including The Local Pig in KCMO.

