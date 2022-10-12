Camden County deputies arrest county’s most wanted

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Camden County Sheriff’s Office arrested the county’s most wanted individuals.

Deputies captured Ashley Elkins on Monday as deputies patrolled Osage Beach and found what they believed to be a stolen vehicle. Deputies discovered methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

Elkins is also wanted on other warrants in the county. She is being held with no bond on some warrants and then a $25,000 bond on a tampering with evidence charge.

