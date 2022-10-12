CATCH-A-CROOK: Detectives investigate vandalism southeast of Cherokee Middle School

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

GCSO (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Greene county detectives are investigating a trespassing and vandalism case. Two men are accused of damaging a home after taking a swim in a community pool. On August 29, during the early morning hours, security cameras show two men in a neighborhood pool. Investigators say they jumped the fence and went for a swim. One man has dark, shoulder length hair and a mustache. The other man has short dark hair.

August 29, 2020 Cherokee Estates pool Springfield, MO (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Both men left the pool just before 2 a.m. They drove a light-colored SUV. Investigators say it could be a Ford Edge.

August 29, 2022 Greene County detectives believe the men arrived in a light-colored Ford Edge. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Both men are also suspects in a vandalism that occurred at a residence in the neighborhood that night. The victim’s garage door was covered with offense words and phrases. The vandalism happened in the 1000 block of East Mentor Street, near the community pool.

1000 block of East Mentor Street. The messages included offensive language. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

If you recognize these men or have any information, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

