Christian County coroner confirms deaths of 2 involved in an officer-involved shooting died from gunshots

2 people dead in officer-involved shooting in Christian County.
2 people dead in officer-involved shooting in Christian County.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) -The Christian County Coroner ruled the cause of death of two involved in an officer-involved shooting in Springfield died from gunshot wounds.

Timothy W. Shafer, 37, and Donna M. Bailey, 23, died in the incident.

The incident, on September 24, began as officers attempted a traffic stop in Ozark of a suspected drunken driver near U.S. 65 and State Highway 14 around 3 a.m. The driver, Shafer, did not stop. The Ozark Police Department officer did not pursue the vehicle. Investigators say the officer relayed the information to the Christian County Sheriff’s Office.

Christian County deputies located the driver in the Highlandville area and attempted a traffic stop. Investigators say Shafer did not stop, and a pursuit was initiated. Christian County deputies performed a tactical vehicle intervention maneuver after investigators said the driver attempted to run over a deputy. Investigators say the suspects would not comply with orders to get out of the vehicle. They say Shafer appeared out of the driver’s side window with a firearm. Officers from the Christian County Sheriff’s Officer, Nixa Police Department, and the Ozark Police Department fired their weapons, hitting and killing both.

The Sheriff’s Critical Incident Team (SCIT) is investigating the incident. The SCIT includes the sheriffs of Greene County, Christian County, Webster County, and Lawrence County.

Investigators say the investigation is ongoing.

