City hosts Lake Springfield master plan meeting October 12

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Just a few months ago thousands of people came to watch the iconic smokestacks come down. Now city leaders are wanting to meet with residents to discuss what comes next.

Crawford, Murphy and Tilly was selected to assist the city with this master planning process. This is the first of many opportunities for various segments of the community to learn more and provide input.

“Increasing economic opportunity in this area is going to be a key focus,” said City Planner Olivia Hough. “So we will be looking at market study retail potential recreation based activities.”

An $800,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration and $200,000 from the Hatch Foundation will fund the development of a master plan for the Lake Springfield area including the former coal-powered plant (James River Power Station).

“From the $1 million project budget, the vast majority will go towards consultant fees,” said Hough “We’ve assembled a diverse team of consultants who are experts in the various elements of the master plan and transportation and hydrology and waterways studies, the dam study itself the economic study, and so we’ve brought together that team and it will really be collecting the data, their expertise, and then coming up with designing and developing the plan.”

The Plan will include economic and recreational opportunities, new infrastructure, sustainable water quality, and green infrastructure, creating jobs, and improving the quality of life of the workforce and their families.

“It’s exciting that the forward SGF plan identified Lake Springfield as a real opportunity, transformational opportunity for our community and this has this has potential to be a community-changing project for the next hundreds of years,” said Hough

Residents and those owning property near Lake Springfield are invited to an informational meeting from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 12 at the Springfield Lake Boathouse. Children are welcome.

