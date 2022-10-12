CRIME STOPPERS: Help Springfield police track down an accused killer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Lencorya Grady Jr. 22-years-old AKA "Man Man" (Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police are asking the public for help in tracking down an accused killer. Lencorya Grady Junior has evaded arrest for more than two years now. He’s accused in the shooting death of 19-year-old Kenneth Wright near Missouri State University in September of 2020.

Officers describe Grady as approximately 5′5″ tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Police say the 22-year-old also goes by the nickname, “Man Man.” He has tattoos covering both arms, including the word, ‘Tiara,’ praying hands, a dove, a crown with a star, a lion and the word, ‘faith.’

Springfield police say Grady should be considered armed and dangerous. He’s wanted on felony warrants for second-degree murder, and possession of a controlled substance. Detectives say Grady has family in the Kansas City area.

If you see Grady do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). You could get a cash reward of up to $1,000.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.