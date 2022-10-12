EXPLAINER: City of Lake Ozark, Mo. looking to expand how funds are allocated for sewer improvements

By Marina Silva
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Voters in Lake Ozark will see a question on their November ballot dealing with the current half-cent sales tax.

The question will not be asking for more money but instead trying to expand the funds to be used for road and water improvements.

“Currently, that money can only be spent on sewer projects. This would not be a new tax rate. The goods you purchase in town are still going to have the same sales tax applied against them. This would just give the city more opportunities to spend that money on water & road projects as well,” said Harrison Fry, Lake Ozark Assistant City Administrator.

Voters approved the current tax in 2005.

“They specifically said sewer only. So to get that revised to include those other categories of work, it has to be approved by the citizens,” said Fry.

Fry says road and water improvements are important to Lake Ozark’s residents.

“From the time that I started with the city a little over two years ago, it seems like a consistent priority for the citizens, the businesses, and the board of aldermen all have been street repair water extensions. This ballot measure would reflect those priorities,” said Fry.

If passed, the money would continue to go towards sewer improvements.

“That rate of sales tax has been substantial enough to pay for some of our sewer improvements over the last 15 years. We’re optimistic that if the voters approve this, that same level of funding could be used to make significant improvements on water or road projects,” said Fry.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing man Springfield
Police say body located in south Springfield is likely man reported missing
Even though it's fall, area persimmon seeds and a few wooly worms are showing up with possible...
Persimmon seeds & wooly worms predict upcoming winter season
On Thursday (Oct. 13) the federal government is expected to make the largest Social Security...
Expected Social Security cost-of-living adjustment to be largest in decades
Mild afternoon temps
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dry through the near term
Toddler dies after shooting himself in the head in south St. Louis
Father arrested after boy shoots himself, dies in south St. Louis

Latest News

Garden Spot: Pumpkin time in the Ozarks
Garden Spot: Pumpkin time in the Ozarks
Garden Spot: Pumpkin time in the Ozarks
City of Lake Ozark, Mo. looking to expand how funds are allocated for sewer improvements
Mild afternoon temps
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dry through the near term