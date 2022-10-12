EXPLAINER: City of Lake Ozark, Mo. looking to expand how funds are allocated for sewer improvements

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Voters in Lake Ozark will see a question on their November ballot dealing with the current half-cent sales tax.

The question will not be asking for more money but instead trying to expand the funds to be used for road and water improvements.

“Currently, that money can only be spent on sewer projects. This would not be a new tax rate. The goods you purchase in town are still going to have the same sales tax applied against them. This would just give the city more opportunities to spend that money on water & road projects as well,” said Harrison Fry, Lake Ozark Assistant City Administrator.

Voters approved the current tax in 2005.

“They specifically said sewer only. So to get that revised to include those other categories of work, it has to be approved by the citizens,” said Fry.

Fry says road and water improvements are important to Lake Ozark’s residents.

“From the time that I started with the city a little over two years ago, it seems like a consistent priority for the citizens, the businesses, and the board of aldermen all have been street repair water extensions. This ballot measure would reflect those priorities,” said Fry.

If passed, the money would continue to go towards sewer improvements.

“That rate of sales tax has been substantial enough to pay for some of our sewer improvements over the last 15 years. We’re optimistic that if the voters approve this, that same level of funding could be used to make significant improvements on water or road projects,” said Fry.

