Forsyth, Mo. woman accused of stealing thousands from law firm in Hollister

HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) -A woman from Forsyth, Mo., is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from her former employer.

Krystal Snow is charged with stealing at least $25,000 from Garrett Law Firm in Hollister, where she was a secretary. Investigators show the law firm reported the crime. Josh Garrett told officers Snow had stolen money she should have been depositing into the bank on behalf of the firm. Investigators say after several conversations with the bank and an internal audit, it appeared Snow was only depositing checks into the account, but not cash given to the firm.

Garrett says Snow was immediately fired from her job. Investigators indicate Snow admitted to taking $50 but planned on paying it back. Investigators say when cleaning out Snow’s desk, the law firm found various financial statements with her name on them showing a total of $12,000 deposited into her account. The bank statement showed the average monthly deposit for the year was more than $17,000. This isn’t the first time Snow has been involved in financial crimes. Investigatorssays Snow has a criminal history dating back to 2007. The Branson Police Department arrested her for passing a bad check of $500 or more. Between April 2004 and February 2016, Snow had more than $118,000 in civil judgments against her.

Garrett Law Firm did not want to go on camera but shared a statement with KY3.

“In February of 2022, I became aware that a secretary had been embezzling money from our law firm. She was immediately terminated, and law enforcement was contacted to begin an investigation into her theft. We have cooperated fully with the Hollister Police Department and the prosecutor’s office and have asked them to seek the maximum allowable sentence.

No clients have been affected by her theft as the funds were replenished by Mr. Garrett, and despite this person’s attempts to jeopardize the standing of our firm in the community, our representation for our clients remains as strong as ever. As we anticipate not only participating in the prosecution of this case and that there will likely be lengthy civil litigation as well, we offer no further comment at this time.”

If convicted, she faces up to ten years in prison.

