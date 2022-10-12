Greene County Commission approves ARPA awards for nonprofits

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Greene County Commission approved 12 awards to Greene County nonprofits that applied for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

This group of nonprofits is in the county’s Tier 3 ARPA designation, which has been categorized by the organization’s operating budget. The remaining Tier 3 nonprofit applications will be reviewed on Oct. 13. Tier 1 and 2 nonprofit applications are also being reviewed and will be awarded in the future.

The following is a list of the approved Tier 3 nonprofits, awards in their dollar amount, and a brief project description:

$16,500 to Be a Jewel Inc. to provide services for children placed in emergency care

$35,490 to Doula Foundation of Mid-America, Inc. for the training and certification of community-based doulas that provide prevention and case management programs

$45,253 to Good Dads, Inc. to update their fatherhood curriculum that reaches at-risk youth and underserved fathers

$36,000 to Leadership Springfield Inc. to launch a virtual leadership development and community engagement program

$30,000 to Ozarks Literacy Council to purchase new books and literacy materials for the Reading Resource Program

$40,000 to Pitts Chapel United Methodist Church for community outreach and restorations to the historic church’s structure

$40,000 to Rebound Foundation Inc. to purchase a transitional home for victims of domestic violence

$25,000 to Schuyler Community Center for new siding, guttering, landscaping, and soffit for their schoolhouse

$20,000 to Sister Cities Assoc. of Springfield, Mo., to maintain the Kite and Pinata Festival, Japanese Fall Festival, and Taste of Tlaquepaque Festival

$14,400 to Smitty’s Mid-West Boxing Gym and Youth Center, Inc. to offset increased occupancy costs through rental assistance

$10,000 to Ujima Language and Literacy for a new playground

$32,450 to Women’s Medical Respite to expand a housing project that includes more beds, privacy, and quarantine space

The 12 awards totaled $345,093. Approximately $5.9 million has been allocated for nonprofits in this first round of funding. The application period was open for three weeks, from Aug. 24 to Sept. 14.

“The Commission is pleased to award approval to this first round of nonprofit funding under ARPA,” said Presiding Commissioner Bob Dixon. “We thank and commend these organizations in our communities for the tremendous work they have done to help address the pandemic and to move beyond it into recovery.”

Applications were thoroughly reviewed by the county’s internal ARPA team and the ARPA Advisory Committee, formed on Jan. 19.

The county used federal ARPA guidelines to determine award eligibility. Nonprofits must be located and serve citizens in Greene County who have experienced an impact by the COVID-19 pandemic. A complete list of eligibility requirements can be found at arp.greenecountymo.gov

Greene County has received $56.9 million in ARPA funds to support recovery efforts from the pandemic.

All ARPA funds must be allocated by Dec. 31, 2024, and all county-funded projects must be completed by Dec. 31, 2026.

