PICTURES: Strong storms roll through the Ozarks on Wednesday

Caption
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Strong storms slowed the morning drive for much of the Ozarks on Wednesday. The storms packed a punch with heavy winds, heavy rain, lightning, and hail.

KY3 viewers shared these images from Wednesday’s storms. Upload your weather snapshots on the KY3 First Alert Weather App. Download today by CLICKING HERE.

