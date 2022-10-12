Planned Parenthood offering free vasectomies in Springfield in November

By Michael Hoffman
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Planned Parenthood is offering free vasectomies on November 5 in celebration of world vasectomy day, which aims to spread awareness of the procedure’s safety.

The organization will do 20 free vasectomies in Springfield, 20 in Joplin, and 20 in St. Louis.

Officials at Planned Parenthood say that demand for the operation has skyrocketed. Doctors have performed close to 140 vasectomies in total for 2021 and have already performed nearly 200 this year alone.

To qualify for the free procedure, you must be uninsured, 18 years of age, and have a pre-screening consultation before November 3. The procedure doesn’t require needles or scalpels.

“We do use a numbing agent,” said Planned Parenthood’s Medical Director for the St Louis and Southwest Missouri region Dr. Margret Baum. “So lidocaine, the same kind of anesthetic that you would get, you know, if your teeth were filled, or you have stitches, it’s actually injected through the skin with a high-pressure air injector, and so what that means is at the end of the procedure, there are no stitches, no glue, you don’t even need a band-aid or a dressing. The skin just closes on its own.”

She added that it’s important for potential patients to realize the operation is intended to be permanent.

If you are interested in having a consultation for the free procedure, call (800) 230-7526.

