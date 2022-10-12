Raiders’ Davante Adams charged for shoving photographer

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after scoring as Kansas City...
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after scoring as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) watches during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a photographer to the ground as he left the field following a loss at Kansas City.

Kansas City, Missouri, police said Adams pushed Ryan Zebley to the ground while running off the field following the Raiders’ 30-29 loss to the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night. Police called it an “intentional, overt act” that caused whiplash, a headache and a possible minor concussion.

Charges were filed Wednesday morning in Municipal Court of Kansas City.

Adams apologized in his postgame comments to the media and later on Twitter.

“He jumped in front of me coming off the field. I kind of pushed him. He ended up on the ground,” Adams said after the game. “I want to apologize to him for that. That was just frustration mixed with him really just running in front of me.

“I shouldn’t have responded that way, but that’s the way I responded. I want to apologize to him for that.”

The NFL is also investigating Adams’ actions. A person familiar with the process told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Adams could face possible punishment, including a fine or suspension.

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said Tuesday that he supports Adams and will cooperate in any investigation.

Adams had three catches for 124 yards and two touchdowns in the game. He has 29 catches for 414 yards and five TDs so far in his first season with the Raiders.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing man Springfield
Police say body located in south Springfield is likely man reported missing
Even though it's fall, area persimmon seeds and a few wooly worms are showing up with possible...
Persimmon seeds & wooly worms predict upcoming winter season
On Thursday (Oct. 13) the federal government is expected to make the largest Social Security...
Expected Social Security cost-of-living adjustment to be largest in decades
A few showers or even thunderstorms are possible Wednesday morning
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms this morning!
Toddler dies after shooting himself in the head in south St. Louis
Father arrested after boy shoots himself, dies in south St. Louis

Latest News

Tuesday was a night to remember for some local Special Olympics athletes, as they participated...
Chiefs provide personal experience for Special Olympics athletes
O-Zone: Rogersville 3, Catholic 1
O-Zone: Rogersville 3, Catholic 1
O-Zone: Missouri Sports Hall of Fame honors longtime CEO's retirement
O-Zone: Missouri Sports Hall of Fame honors longtime CEO's retirement
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) scores past Kansas City Chiefs cornerback...
AP source: Raiders’ Adams could be suspended for shove