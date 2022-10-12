SILVER ALERT: Police searching for man last seen in the Springfield, Mo. area

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department asks for the public’s assistance locating an endangered missing man.

Donald Deyoung, 87, is from Reeds Spring, Mo. Police say he was seen at 3800 South Kansas Expressway, wearing a blue shirt and jeans with black shoes. He drives a black 2004 Ford four-door passenger car with Missouri license EG3-P7H.

Deyoung has dementia and is not familiar with the Springfield area.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 911 or the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

