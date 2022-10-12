Springfield City Council ARPA Review Committee recommends where $7 million for homeless help should go

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On Monday, October 11 the Springfield City Council will have its first opportunity to take up recommendations on what to do about federal ARPA funding for homeless services and affordable housing made by the council’s ARPA Review Committee.

The recommendations total around $7 million and include $3 million to build a purpose-driven day center; $2.2 million for the creation of a non-congregate shelter; $650,000 for short-term health care services for the homeless; and around $550,000 toward affordable home ownership.

The day center proposal came from the Community Partnership of the Ozarks, which already has the Veterans Coming Home center downtown near the police headquarters where homeless people can gather during the daylight hours.

“That center is overwhelmed and highly-utilized,” said Michelle Garand, CPO’s Vice-President for Affordable Housing and Homeless Prevention, referring to the current facility’s crowded conditions. “So we’d like to take the pressure off them and be able to have a day center that would also have more directed services. It’s not just about being at a place for a day. It’s about being purposeful with that day. It would be a safe place to access showers, laundry and lockers. But it would also be a place where individuals can begin to build relationships with a system of care that’s designed to help them with some of those long-term goals like housing, mental health care and employment.”

Meanwhile The Kitchen was involved in the proposal asking for more non-congregate shelters.

“It is a small apartment if you will,” said The Kitchen CEO Meleah Spencer in explaining the non-congregate approach. “We already have 13 apartments (at The Kitchen’s headquarters on Glenstone Avenue) that house an individual or a family and we’d like to build a second shelter similar to what we have now that would have 12 small apartments.”

The recommendations do tend to lean more towards affordable housing needs because studies show finding permanent housing is a key to all the other recovery steps (jobs, health, food, income) and Springfield could use another 14,000 low-income housing units to make a dent in the homeless problem.

“We have a lot of folks working at a minimum-wage and what we have seen is that rent prices have gone into astronomical areas that we’ve never experienced before,” Spencer pointed out. “I know if we are looking for a traditional one-bedroom apartment it is really hard for us to find someone who is renting something for less than $650 a month. And if you are working at a minimum-wage job that really makes it hard to make ends meet.”

The city also has other sources of funding its working on including money that if approved, would supplement a total of $3,805,703 in HOME-ARP funding previously approved by City Council. The HOME-ARP program was created in 2021 to address the need for homeless assistance and supportive services. The program is administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and is available to state and participating local jurisdictions.

“This will help address the top priority needs identified in the consultant report provided to City Council,” said ARPA Committee Chair Matt Simpson.

The Committee also agreed to recommend allocating $150,000 for CASA’s plans for a clubhouse and play space for foster children and $100,000 for capital improvements at Lincoln Cemetery, a historic African-American cemetery.

Approximately $2.75 million City ARPA dollars remain as a set-aside for potential COVID-19 critical services until/unless these funds are reallocated by City Council. The committee will meet at a later date.

But with all this funding available, local organizations know that this is a big opportunity to help the homeless population.

“This is a game-changer,” Garand said. “These are funds that we’ll never see again. I think it’s going to end homelessness for a large number of individuals and expand affordable housing.”

“The ARPA funding is so critical to our community if we want to help those who are experiencing homelessness,” Spencer added. “We hear and see a lot about it all the time and here’s our opportunity to do something about it. It’s a problem we can solve if we have enough affordable housing, supportive services and shelters in our community to help them get to that next stage of life.”

As for overall ARPA funding the city of Springfield received about $40 million in recovery aid from the federal government. Funds must be obligated by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026.

Council-approved Funded projects

Renew Jordan Creek (stormwater project): $500,000

Cooper/Killian Parks projects: $7.3M

Art Museum Education wing: $3M

Ozark Greenways Chadwick Flyer Trail: $3M

Historic City Hall renovation: $4M

City-wide Housing Study: $500,000

MSU request for Grand Street underpass: $750,000

Restore SGF project: $1M

Boys & Girls Clubs Foster/Adopt/Connect Teen Center: $2M

Housing/homeless projects set-aside: $7M

(Additional to $5.3 million in CDBG-ARPA Funds)

Family Connects program: $650,000

Discovery Center: $50,000

Ozark Empire Fair Youth Ag Ed Center: $250,000

Burrell 24/7 Mental Health Hotline: $100,000

Library facilities projects: $500,000

OTC airframe and power plant maintenance facility: $750,000

Six of the above-listed projects involve state-matching funds. Also, the total dollar amount available for homeless/housing will be approximately $12.3 million, when combined with Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) ARPA funds.

The City’s ARPA Review Committee, comprised of Mayor Pro Matt Simpson, Councilmen Andy Lear and Abe McGull, and Councilwoman Heather Hardinger reviewed more than 50 funding requests totaling more than $210 million.

