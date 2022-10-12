Springfield Public Schools announce changes to football games for students

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - New rules are set in place for upcoming football games for Springfield Public Schools.

The new rules you’ll notice if you head to any of the games on Friday night:

Students from rival teams will have to enter on their respective bleacher sides.

All students must have their ID to get into the game-- no exceptions.

All students have to stay in the bleachers during the whole game.

Win or lose, no students are allowed on the field after the game.

No backpacks, purses, or bags are allowed inside.

Students will need to exit out of the same gate they came in.

Joshua Scott, Springfield Public Schools athletic director, says this is a way to address a problem they are having at games. A lot of people are showing up.

“It’s a great problem to have this year,” Scott says. “We are seeing surpassing pre-COVID attendance at our events and at our games, and we just need to tighten up a little bit to create a better environment for all of our fans that are attending.”

Scott says with bigger crowds come bigger issues.

“Pickup games going on or throwing footballs near the concession stands,” he adds. “We want to make sure everyone is safe a comfortable when it comes to our events. "

Any Springfield Public School student must have their ID regardless of the school.

Elementary and middle school students must bring their parents and sit with them during the game.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.