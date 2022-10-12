Target, Best Buy will close once again on Thanksgiving

Target and Best Buy have announced they will once again be closing all of their stores on...
Target and Best Buy have announced they will once again be closing all of their stores on Thanksgiving Day.(WMTV)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Retailers such as Target and Best Buy are joining other big box stores in closing their doors on Thanksgiving Day.

Target is continuing its new Thanksgiving tradition of closing its stores during the holiday. Target started closing its locations nationwide on Thanksgiving Day amid the pandemic in 2020. Company CEO Brian Cornell informed all team members that stores would remain closed on Thanksgiving moving forward.

The retailer shared that it has reinvented its approach to the holiday selling season by spreading savings over several weeks versus a condensed timeframe.

“We’ve found new ways to help guests get holiday deals earlier than ever in the season, and we do an exceptional job meeting the demand during the peak weeks when so many of our guests turn out to shop,” Cornell said.

Best Buy will begin extending its hours on Oct. 30 and offer Thanksgiving deals online, but it will also close all its stores for the holiday.

According to The Associated Press, Thanksgiving has historically not been a big sales day overall because stores usually opened their doors around 5 p.m. However, it’s been a big online sales day.

Best Buy said its team is hiring thousands of seasonal employees for its stores and distribution centers for the holiday shopping season.

On Tuesday, Kohl’s announced it would be closing its doors on Thanksgiving Day.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even though it's fall, area persimmon seeds and a few wooly worms are showing up with possible...
Persimmon seeds & wooly worms predict upcoming winter season
Missing man Springfield
Police say body located in south Springfield is likely man reported missing
On Thursday (Oct. 13) the federal government is expected to make the largest Social Security...
Expected Social Security cost-of-living adjustment to be largest in decades
Springfield police warns drivers of “potential” funeral scam
Springfield police warns drivers of “potential” funeral scam
Mild afternoon temps
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dry through the near term

Latest News

The United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly condemned Russia's attempted annexations in...
UN demands Russia reverse ‘illegal’ annexations in Ukraine
President Biden made remarks on protecting and conserving America’s iconic outdoor spaces.
Biden, in Colorado, designates first new national monument
Veronica Sance holds a sign at a news conference to denounce racism and demand change in...
Scandalized Los Angeles leader resigns City Council seat
Arkansas, Missouri expect more federal money for roads
Pharmacies are reportedly having trouble keeping the prescription drug Adderall in stock.
Major pharmacies facing ADHD drug shortages amid record-high demand, report says