Yuengling announces it will begin sales in Missouri, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Bottoms up, beer fans! Yuengling is coming to the Midwest.

The self-proclaimed “America’s Oldest Brewery” announced on Twitter Wednesday morning it is adding Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma to “Lager Country.”

Surprise — we're adding three more states to Lager Country! Can't wait to #BringTheGoods to Missouri, Oklahoma and Kansas! 🦅🍻 pic.twitter.com/gIX2G00wdX — Yuengling Brewery (@yuenglingbeer) October 12, 2022

Yuengling was established in 1829 and delivers to most states in the northeast and southeast. Kansas and Oklahoma, along with Texas, would be the farthest west its beer would be sold.

