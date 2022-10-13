1 injured after shooting near Nichols Park; Police chief addresses rise in shots fired calls

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department chief says that by the end of October, Springfield will surpass last year in the number of shots-fired calls.

The most recent shooting happened Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. at Nichols Park. Officers say a man shot in the chest is in stable condition. Police say the shooter is not in custody.

“I was on my back patio, and I heard a lot of shots and then a bunch of car screeching,” said Jason Roush, who lives next to Nichols Park. ”I noticed that there was a lot of gang activity down there, and whenever they are around, there’s gun violence shortly after.”

Officers have not identified the victim and believe the shooter fled on a bicycle.

”Gun violence continues to plague our city, and by the end of the month, we will surpass all of last year in shots fired calls,” said Chief Paul Williams. “We continue to have issues with just the prevalence of guns and the irresponsible use of those guns.”

Chief Williams told the city council at its last meeting that even though homicide numbers are down, shots fired calls are high.

Chief Williams pushed public education efforts, revisiting technology proposals, and said the department would continue to track the amount of gunfire and guns.

Council members are now pressing state lawmakers to require gun safety classes but are met with push-back over gun rights and the second amendment.

”The conversation is constantly there, and it is a public safety argument,” said a spokesperson with the city. “It’s just whether or not we can actually get the pocket of support, especially in the house.”

The city says all the legislative priorities discussed are only proposed, and the council would like to vote on them.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.