3rd annual Priebe Strong run raises money for first responders

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Organizers are looking for more people to participate in this year’s Priebe Strong run on October 22.

There will be a 5k, 10k, and half-marathon race, all to benefit wounded officers and their families.

“When this started originally, it was just one idea of me going out and running for Mark, and then it became this thing that became bigger than what I thought it could be,” said race coordinator Anne Buchanan. “Now it’s turned into something even greater that we’re able to hand off to the Priebes. As they’ve started their foundation, they can take it and do what they want to do with the race.”

The Priebe Strong run is dedicated to Mark Priebe and his family after a man ran his SUV into the officer, leaving him paralyzed. The funds raised at this year’s race will go toward Springfield-Greene County Park Ranger Robert Bridges. Park Ranger Bridges was shot six times in November of 2021 when he responded to assist the Springfield Police Department on a call near Glenstone and Battlefield.

The other portions of the proceeds will go to the news Priebe Strong Foundation and the Republic Community Foundation. The Priebe Strong Foundation raises money to help First Responders and their families in Southwest Missouri and gives away scholarships each year.

“Part of the reason being in law enforcement as long as I was, and that was kind of my way of trying to make a difference and give back and through everything that our family has been through since I was injured in 2020,” said Officer Mark Priebe. “Just the outpouring of support in so many different ways. We still get support nowadays from people sending letters and cards. We just feel that this is a good way for us to give back and still help our first responders.”

In 2021, the run was canceled due to rain, but organizers are hoping to have a few hundred runners to support first responders and their families this year. If you want to participate in this year’s race, CLICK HERE.

