After 6 decades of service, Dade County nurse receives statewide honor

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Dade County, Mo. nurse received a prestigious award from the Missouri Public Health Association.

Ardella Lack received Missouri’s Presidential Award for Nursing. She has been a nurse for more than six decades. She works part-time at the Dade County Health Department.

Coworkers nominated her because of her spirit, leadership, and sense of humor. Lack says the award is the cherry on top of a rewarding career.

