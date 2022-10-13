Athlete of the Week: Adrian Ortega, Ozark

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Ozark’s Adrian Ortega is climbing up the school’s all-time scoring ranks. Earlier this season he passed his brother for 12th place.

“He knows that,” Adrian said. “I made sure, I made sure that he was the first person who knew I passed him.”

A few games ago he even passed his head coach Zack Owens on that list. “He gets to mouth me now for the rest of his life if he wants to,” said Owens, with a laugh.

