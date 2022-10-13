Athlete of the Week: Chloe Stenger, Glendale

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Glendale girl’s tennis team is having a year for the record books, from going undefeated in the regular season to winning the Ozark Conference. The team is led by number one singles and doubles player Chloe Stenger.

Have you ever tried a new sport because you wanted to hang out with your friends? Chloe Stenger has.

“My best friend wanted to start playing so we started taking lessons,” she said.

Shortly after, Chloe fell in love with tennis.

“It’s just a really good sport for me,” Chloe added.

CLICK HERE FOR THIS FULL STORY

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.