Athlete of the Week: Chloe Stenger, Glendale

O-Zone: Chloe Stenger is Athlete of the Week(KYTV)
By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Glendale girl’s tennis team is having a year for the record books, from going undefeated in the regular season to winning the Ozark Conference. The team is led by number one singles and doubles player Chloe Stenger.

Have you ever tried a new sport because you wanted to hang out with your friends? Chloe Stenger has.

“My best friend wanted to start playing so we started taking lessons,” she said.

Shortly after, Chloe fell in love with tennis.

“It’s just a really good sport for me,” Chloe added.

