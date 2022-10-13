Camden County Commission orders audit of County Collectors Office

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Camden County Commission ordered an audit of the Camden County Collector’s Office.

The order followed questions about money going to different entities.

“During the last year, the city of Osage Beach and the Horseshoe Bend Road District had some questions about the amount of revenue they’ve been collecting. It didn’t seem like the right amount to them. It actually looked like it had dropped quite a bit. And no one really understands why,” said Commissioner Don Williams.

The Commission will have an outside company come in to do the audit.

“Anytime there’s a question about anything that has to do with the function of government. I’ve always felt like it’s a good idea to bring in outside unbiased experts to take a look at it. So that’s what we’re going to do in this situation,” said Commissioner Williams

It could cost the county a pretty penny.

”I’m expecting it to cost around $100- $150,000,″ said Commissioner Williams.

It was a unanimous vote between Commissioner Williams, Commissioner Greg Hasty, and Commissioner James Gohagan.

”All three commissioners agreed to do it. Yeah, we all thought it was a good idea,” said Commissioner Williams.

