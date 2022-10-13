Deadline approaching to pay property taxes in Arkansas

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The deadline to pay property taxes in Arkansas is October 15.

Since that falls on a Saturday, the public gets an additional business day, meaning no late fees will be incurred by payments made by the end of the business day on October 17.

Amy Jenkins serves as the Boone County Collector. She says this is the busiest week of the year for her office.

“It has been pretty busy we have our ups and our downs,” she said. “We are fully staffed, so we’re able to get through people pretty quickly.”

Which Don Norman agreed. Norman was in the collector’s office Thursday, taking care of business.

“Yeah, we waited till the last minute to get‘em paid up,” he said. “It’s one of those deals we’d keep forgetting it and finally we better get in there.”

Norman suggests not waiting till the last minute.

“Get it done early because I always wait until the last minute, and something always happens.,” he said.

In Arkansas, all late property tax payments lead to a 10% fee added to the amount due.

“If people will come to us earlier in the year, we have more time, and it’s not as crazy,” said Jenkins. “So yes, if they would pay earlier in the year, that would be better.”

Across most counties in Arkansas, you have the options to pay in person, online, or through the mail.

“The mail has to be postmarked by the post office they can’t just stick it in the mailbox on the 17th and expect that it will be postmarked,” said Jenkins. “A lot of people will just go put it in their mailbox, mail has already run and doesn’t get picked up the next day. It is delinquent.”

Payment online adds an additional 2.89% to the processing fee.

CLICK HERE for online payment in Boone County.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.