Fact Finders: Are we facing a veterinarian shortage?

“I have noticed longer than usual wait times to get my pets into my veterinarian clinic, is there a shortage of veterinarians?”
By Paul Adler
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We’ve heard much about a tight labor market in the last two and a half years. This week’s Fact Finders is related to that topic. Our viewer says, “I have noticed longer than usual wait times to get my pets into my veterinarian clinic. Is there a shortage of veterinarians?

The American Veterinary Medical Association is studying this issue. The organization says, “those supplying services in rural areas and those in emergency and specialty practices have been overwhelmed during the pandemic.”

The group cites several factors for what you may have noticed. One; the pandemic increased burnout. Another, The AVMA says the pandemic hurt productivity... with vets spending more time with each patient and seeing fewer pets overall. And.., that can create backlogs.

The AVMA does not clearly state there’s a shortage. It says, “we still don’t have a complete picture of what is happening in our economy and how that influences our labor force needs.”

But Mars Veterinary Health is much more direct. It says the industry is facing a chronic shortage of veterinary professionals. And that includes a need for more veterinary technicians or vet nurses.

“The tremendous shortage of veterinary technicians makes for less efficiency in veterinarians treating people’s animals if they don’t have the trained staff to be able to place a catheter and begin administering the anesthesia. Monitoring the anesthesia during a surgical procedure is just a lot more difficult, and it decreases efficiency,” explained the interim Associate Dean of Academic and Student Affairs at the University of Missouri College of Veterinary Medicine, Dr. Leah Cohn.

As for solutions, out in Arizona, lawmakers passed a bill that will provide student loan reimbursement of up to 100-thousand dollars for veterinarians who graduate from school starting this January. One of the requirements, the students must work in Arizona for at least four years.

Meantime, Dr. Cohn with the University of Missouri says to plan ahead, be patient and stay up to date on heartworm medications and vaccinations.

Circling back to the viewer’s question, “Is there a shortage of veterinarians?

If we alter the question slightly to; Is there a shortage of veterinary staff...? You’ll find universal agreement. So, with that change, we’ll slide this to yes.

If you do not alter the viewer’s question, The AVMA is not ready to declare there’s a shortage, as mentioned earlier. But other groups, including lawmakers in Arizona and Mars Veterinary Health researchers, see a need for more veterinarians in the workforce.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even though it's fall, area persimmon seeds and a few wooly worms are showing up with possible...
Persimmon seeds & wooly worms predict upcoming winter season
Missing man Springfield
Police say body located in south Springfield is likely man reported missing
On Thursday (Oct. 13) the federal government is expected to make the largest Social Security...
Expected Social Security cost-of-living adjustment to be largest in decades
Springfield police warns drivers of “potential” funeral scam
Springfield police warns drivers of “potential” funeral scam
Highs in the mid to upper 60s are forecast Thursday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Brief Cool Down Thursday

Latest News

Tall grass is causing safety concerns for drivers in Morrisville and in some areas the weeds...
Morrisville leaders raise concerns over tall grass owned by MoDOT
Fact Finders: Viewer asking about longer wait time at veterinarian clinic
Morrisville leaders raise concerns over tall grass
Ava woman arrested after Missouri Humane Society rescues several dogs from her property