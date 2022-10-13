Missouri Highway Patrol says forensic evidence links Kansas man to 2 assaults in 1992 in Taney County

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol announced charges filed in a 30-year assault case.

The Taney County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Tony Lee Wagner, 61, of Fort Scott, Kan., with first-degree assault, kidnapping, and forcible rape.

Investigators said on August 14, 1992, two women traveled from Texas to vacation in the Branson area. On the afternoon of August 15, 1992, both women visited the Henning State Park on Missouri Highway 76 in Taney County to walk on the trails. They told police while walking the trails, they encountered an unknown man. They claimed the man began to assault both women. One of the women was able to escape and summoned help from a passing motorist. Law enforcement officers quickly started a search of the park. The second victim was located in the park, away from the original scene. Both victims were transported to area hospitals.

Missouri Highway Patrol investigators say efforts and advances in forensic science technology led to Wagner being identified as a suspect.

Fort Scott officers arrested Wagner without incident. A judge ordered him held without bond in the Bourbon County (Kan.) Jail.

