Missouri Highway Patrol says forensic evidence links Kansas man to 2 assaults in 1992 in Taney County

The Taney County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Tony Lee Wagner, 61, of Fort Scott,...
The Taney County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Tony Lee Wagner, 61, of Fort Scott, Kan., with first-degree assault, kidnapping, and forcible rape.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol announced charges filed in a 30-year assault case.

The Taney County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Tony Lee Wagner, 61, of Fort Scott, Kan., with first-degree assault, kidnapping, and forcible rape.

Investigators said on August 14, 1992, two women traveled from Texas to vacation in the Branson area. On the afternoon of August 15, 1992, both women visited the Henning State Park on Missouri Highway 76 in Taney County to walk on the trails. They told police while walking the trails, they encountered an unknown man. They claimed the man began to assault both women. One of the women was able to escape and summoned help from a passing motorist. Law enforcement officers quickly started a search of the park. The second victim was located in the park, away from the original scene. Both victims were transported to area hospitals.

Missouri Highway Patrol investigators say efforts and advances in forensic science technology led to Wagner being identified as a suspect.

Fort Scott officers arrested Wagner without incident. A judge ordered him held without bond in the Bourbon County (Kan.) Jail.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even though it's fall, area persimmon seeds and a few wooly worms are showing up with possible...
Persimmon seeds & wooly worms predict upcoming winter season
Jerry Shane Fellers operated Build Tech Structures.
On Your Side Investigation: Bolivar, Mo. contractor sentenced to prison in Oklahoma
Springfield Public Schools announce changes to football games for students
On Thursday (Oct. 13) the federal government is expected to make the largest Social Security...
Expected Social Security cost-of-living adjustment to be largest in decades
SHE IS ONE OF CAMDEN COUNTY'S MOST WANTED INDIVIDUALS, ACCORDING TO THE SHERIFFS OFFICE
Camden County deputies arrest county’s most wanted

Latest News

Officers blocked off access to homes around West Bypass and Chestnut around 1:30 p.m.
Police arrest man after a short pursuit, standoff in Springfield neighborhood
First Alert Weather: Slight warming trend heading into the weekend
Camden County Commission orders audit of County Collector’s Office
Camden County Commission orders audit of County Collector’s Office
Red Flag Warning issued for the Ozarks Thursday; fire officials advise against outdoor burning