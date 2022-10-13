Moments before trial, Strafford, Mo., man pleads guilty to killing wife, in-laws

Jesse Huy/Greene County Jail
Jesse Huy/Greene County Jail(Jesse Huy KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Strafford, Mo. man pleaded guilty to killing his wife and in-laws minutes before his trial began.

Jesse Huy, 50, pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action.

Investigators say Huy killed his spouse, Tonya F. Huy, 48, of Strafford, and her two parents Ronald L. Koehler, 71, and Linda J. Koehler, 78, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in March 2021.

Investigators say Huy called authorities on March 19 to report he killed three family members inside his home in the 4400 block of North Farm Road 249. A dispatcher asked Huy why he did it. Investigators say Huy responded by saying, “well, they wouldn’t leave. I’ve been waiting for a week for them to leave. I’ve had enough.” Huy then told the dispatcher he would not resist deputies when they arrested him.

Investigators say the parents visited Strafford to assist Tonya Huy after back surgery. Investigators say Huy shot all of them twice while they all sat at a table. Deputies found a 9 mm handgun they believe was used in the shootings on Huy’s truck.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even though it's fall, area persimmon seeds and a few wooly worms are showing up with possible...
Persimmon seeds & wooly worms predict upcoming winter season
Jerry Shane Fellers operated Build Tech Structures.
On Your Side Investigation: Bolivar, Mo. contractor sentenced to prison in Oklahoma
On Thursday (Oct. 13) the federal government is expected to make the largest Social Security...
Expected Social Security cost-of-living adjustment to be largest in decades
Springfield Public Schools announce changes to football games for students
SHE IS ONE OF CAMDEN COUNTY'S MOST WANTED INDIVIDUALS, ACCORDING TO THE SHERIFFS OFFICE
Camden County deputies arrest county’s most wanted

Latest News

3rd annual Priebe Strong run raises money for first responders
The Waynesboro store is expected in 2021.
Tractor Supply Store finalizes acquisition of Orscheln Farm and Home
Highs in the mid to upper 60s are forecast Thursday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Fire Danger Today!
Organizers are looking for more people to participate in this year’s Priebe Strong run on...
3rd annual Priebe Strong run raises money for first responders