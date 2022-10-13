Moments before trial, Strafford, Mo., man pleads guilty to killing wife, in-laws

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Strafford, Mo. man pleaded guilty to killing his wife and in-laws minutes before his trial began.

Jesse Huy, 50, pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action.

Investigators say Huy killed his spouse, Tonya F. Huy, 48, of Strafford, and her two parents Ronald L. Koehler, 71, and Linda J. Koehler, 78, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in March 2021.

Investigators say Huy called authorities on March 19 to report he killed three family members inside his home in the 4400 block of North Farm Road 249. A dispatcher asked Huy why he did it. Investigators say Huy responded by saying, “well, they wouldn’t leave. I’ve been waiting for a week for them to leave. I’ve had enough.” Huy then told the dispatcher he would not resist deputies when they arrested him.

Investigators say the parents visited Strafford to assist Tonya Huy after back surgery. Investigators say Huy shot all of them twice while they all sat at a table. Deputies found a 9 mm handgun they believe was used in the shootings on Huy’s truck.

