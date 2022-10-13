Morrisville leaders raise concerns over tall grass owned by MoDOT

MORRISVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Tall grass is causing safety concerns for drivers in Morrisville, and in some areas, the weeds are blocking traffic signs.

The mayor and police chief say they contacted MoDOT several times starting in late August.

“It’s quite tall and, in my opinion, is quite dangerous,” said Dustin Kessler, mayor of Morrisville. “There’s an area that’s not mowed on either side, and wildlife tend to run through there.”

Kessler raises concerns about the state ditches not being mowed by MoDOT, he says, since last spring.

”About a month ago, my mom hit a deer, and there have been several other citizens as either hit near or had quite a few close encounters,” said Kessler. “MoDOT has a lot more specialized equipment to keep the workers safe than we do, and if it weren’t for that, I would have my city guys go out and try to help take care of it.”

It’s also impacting traffic near Morrisville schools.

”We have had some near collisions with students coming out onto Dixie Lane, which is 215 here in town, as well as people coming into town,” said Chief Joe Crawford of the Morrisville Police Department.

The police chief and mayor both contacted Modot about the high grass multiple times since August and didn’t see any action taken until Wednesday, now that we’re airing this story.

”We are working on our communication with Morrisville, and we have a new supervisor that just took over that area,” said Darren Hamelink, MoDOT’s District Maintenance Engineer. “We do have crews on route 215 mowing today, and we got like half of it done.”

MoDOT says they did mow back in May and July and are now mowing in these overgrown areas. Workers plan to finish next week.

MoDOT says it’s wrapping up its third and final mowing of the season for all 21 counties in southwest Missouri. It hopes to finish up by November.

