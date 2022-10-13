Police investigate shooting near Springfield park
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a shooting near a Springfield park.
Officers responded to the shooting near Nichols Park near West Nichols and Eagle around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police say they found a man shot in the chest. Police considered his injuries as serious. Police have not identified the victim.
Officers believe the shooter left the scene on a bicycle.
