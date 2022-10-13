Police investigate shooting near Springfield park

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a shooting near a Springfield park.

Officers responded to the shooting near Nichols Park near West Nichols and Eagle around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say they found a man shot in the chest. Police considered his injuries as serious. Police have not identified the victim.

Officers believe the shooter left the scene on a bicycle.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even though it's fall, area persimmon seeds and a few wooly worms are showing up with possible...
Persimmon seeds & wooly worms predict upcoming winter season
Jerry Shane Fellers operated Build Tech Structures.
On Your Side Investigation: Bolivar, Mo. contractor sentenced to prison in Oklahoma
Springfield Public Schools announce changes to football games for students
On Thursday (Oct. 13) the federal government is expected to make the largest Social Security...
Expected Social Security cost-of-living adjustment to be largest in decades
SHE IS ONE OF CAMDEN COUNTY'S MOST WANTED INDIVIDUALS, ACCORDING TO THE SHERIFFS OFFICE
Camden County deputies arrest county’s most wanted

Latest News

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott meets with reporters after an NFL football game against...
McDermott at ease with ‘13 Seconds’ as Bills prep for Chiefs
Police investigate shooting near Springfield park
3rd annual Priebe Strong run raises money for first responders
The Waynesboro store is expected in 2021.
Tractor Supply Store finalizes acquisition of Orscheln Farm and Home