Police surround vehicle in Springfield neighborhood

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police have a car surrounded in a Springfield neighborhood following an incident with a man during a well-being check.

A neighborhood near West Bypass and Chestnut Expressway is blocked as police attempt to get the man to surrender.

Investigators say officers reported to the initial well-being check near Bennett and Kansas at an apartment complex around 1 p.m. Witnesses say the man made concerning comments about a domestic disturbance. When police arrived, he took off in a vehicle. A pursuit going about 50 miles per hour followed. Officers stopped the car with spike strips.

Negotiators are talking to the man to get him to exit the vehicle peacefully.

