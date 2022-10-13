Police surround vehicle in Springfield neighborhood

Officers blocked off access to homes around West Bypass and Chestnut around 1:30 p.m.
Officers blocked off access to homes around West Bypass and Chestnut around 1:30 p.m.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police have a car surrounded in a Springfield neighborhood following an incident with a man during a well-being check.

A neighborhood near West Bypass and Chestnut Expressway is blocked as police attempt to get the man to surrender.

Investigators say officers reported to the initial well-being check near Bennett and Kansas at an apartment complex around 1 p.m. Witnesses say the man made concerning comments about a domestic disturbance. When police arrived, he took off in a vehicle. A pursuit going about 50 miles per hour followed. Officers stopped the car with spike strips.

Negotiators are talking to the man to get him to exit the vehicle peacefully.

