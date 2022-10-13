Red Flag Warning issued for the Ozarks Thursday; fire officials advise against outdoor burning

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for all of the Ozarks on Thursday.

During a Red Flag warning, conditions are generally dry and windy, making it very easy for fires to spread. Fire officials in Taney County say outdoor burning is not recommended.

“Today, the winds are elevated a bit, the temperature is just right, and the humidity is low,” said Branson Battalion chief Chris Morgan. “That combination creates a bad firestorm for burning outdoors.”

Morgan says the city of Branson does not have a burn ban in effect.

”But when you contact that jurisdiction, check for the burn ban, give them your address in case anything gets out of hand, and we get future calls for smoke.”

Fire officials say you should always have some extinguishing tool with or near you, whether it’s a shovel, a garden hose, or even a backpack blower to help you control that fire.

”If a fire does occur, a brush fire, grass fire, natural vegetation fire, its a lot more likely to spread quickly and become a big fire,” said Western Taney County Chief Chris Berndt. “It may spread to adjacent structures, boats, vehicles, whatever people have in their yards.

Chief Berndt says many of these brush fires happen in rural areas. Response times could be even longer. He says if you realize the fire is out of control, immediately call for help.

”We run into this also. People have been fighting this for 30 minutes themselves before they ever call for help,” Chief Berndt said. “It’s just really a problem.”

To prevent grass fires, clean up your yard, park on the pavement, watch for open flames, postpone barbecues, and extinguish thoroughly.“

”Never leave the fire unattended. That’s probably the most important thing,” said Morgan.

The Red Flag Warning is in effect through 8 p.m. Thursday.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.