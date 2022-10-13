SILVER ADVISORY: Howell County Sheriff’s Office searching for man reported missing

Alfred Wayne Bridges, 73, disappeared from his home in Pomona on October 10.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - The Howell County Sheriff’s Office issued a SILVER Advisory for a man reported missing in Howell County.

Alfred Wayne Bridges, 73, disappeared from his home in Pomona on October 10. Investigators say he has cognitive issues and a prior medical condition.

Bridges drives a gold 2006 Chevrolet Suburban with Missouri license plate CCZ417.

The family says he frequents hiking trails and conservation areas and may have been traveling to Noblett Lake in Douglas county. He did not take his phone or his required medications with him.

If you know his whereabouts, call 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or the Howell County Sheriff’s Office at 417-256-2544.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

