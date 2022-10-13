Taste of the Ozarks: Pumpkin Potato Chowder

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Add pumpkin flavor to your soup.

Pumpkin Potato Chowder

1 small pie pumpkin

2 cups diced potatoes

2/3 Cup chopped raw bacon

2 Cup chicken stock

1 1/2 cups heavy cream or half-and-half

1 tablespoon chopped sage

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon +2 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon chopped garlic

One onion diced

Preheat oven to 350°. Remove stem from pumpkin, cut pumpkins in half, scrape out the and then cut pumpkins into 3 to 4-inch pieces for roasting. Placed pumpkin pieces on a baking sheet, skin side down, drizzle with olive oil, and sprinkle with 1 tablespoon salt and 1 tablespoon pepper. Bake for 40 minutes or until pumpkin beef is tender. Remove from oven and allow to cool. Once the pumpkin has cooled, peel off the pumpkin skin and, using a blender or a food processor, purée the pumpkin days until food. In a large stockpot, sauté bacon and onions until bacon is cooked onions are tender. Add chopped garlic and sauté it for one minute. Then add puréed pumpkin sage add chicken stock. Cook until the mixture begins to bubble. Then add heavy cream or half-and-half. Seasoned with salt and pepper to taste.

The recipe serves 4 to 6.

