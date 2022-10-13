Tractor Supply Store finalizes acquisition of Orscheln Farm and Home

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Tractor Supply Store finalized its acquisition of Orscheln Farm and Home, impacting several stores in the Ozarks.

The company will acquire 81 stores and sell the remaining 85 stores to two buyers approved by the FTC, Bomgaars Supply, Inc. and Buchheit Enterprises, Inc. The selloff impacts several stores in the Ozarks.

“Today is an important day for Tractor Supply as this acquisition expands our ability to better serve our customers in the Midwest. We are committed to providing customers in the region with an elevated product assortment, a meaningful loyalty offering, an enhanced digital shopping experience, and so much more that Tractor Supply is able to offer,” said Hal Lawton, Tractor Supply’s President, and Chief Executive Officer. “Importantly, Tractor Supply is on track to achieve several monumental milestones in the growth of our company, including annual revenues in excess of $14 billion, a store base of over 2,100 Tractor Supply locations, and a highly engaged workforce of 50,000 Team Members. We are excited to build on our track record of long-term growth as we look to unlock revenue and earnings opportunities with this attractive acquisition that enhances our growth profile.”

CLICK HERE for a breakdown of what the stores will become.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.