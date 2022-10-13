TRAFFIC ALERT: Incident closes section of James River Freeway in Springfield
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An incident on James River Freeway tied up traffic around midday in Springfield.
MoDOT closed both eastbound lanes of James River at West Bypass. The incident involves two tractor-trailer trucks.
MoDOT crews cleared the closure in fewer than 30 minutes.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.