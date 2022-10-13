You could pay even more for heating this winter: here’s why

FILE - Experts say whether you use gas, electricity, or propane, you could see an increase in...
FILE - Experts say whether you use gas, electricity, or propane, you could see an increase in your heating bill this winter.(wvir)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You’re probably going to be spending more money to heat your home this winter.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is forecasting about a 6% increase in the number of days heating is needed.

According to the Energy Information Administration, nearly half of houses nationwide use natural gas for heat, and natural gas customers can expect an average cost of about $200 for the season.

About 40% of houses use electric heating, so electricity bills this winter could rise more than $100.

And Americans who use propane for heat will see a rise in prices of $80 this winter.

Experts say heating a home with oil, which includes less than 5% of homes nationwide, will be the most expensive. Costs are projected to jump $1,200.

Experts say if the winter turns out to be colder than expected, those costs for heating could rise even more.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even though it's fall, area persimmon seeds and a few wooly worms are showing up with possible...
Persimmon seeds & wooly worms predict upcoming winter season
Missing man Springfield
Police say body located in south Springfield is likely man reported missing
On Thursday (Oct. 13) the federal government is expected to make the largest Social Security...
Expected Social Security cost-of-living adjustment to be largest in decades
Springfield police warns drivers of “potential” funeral scam
Springfield police warns drivers of “potential” funeral scam
Highs in the mid to upper 60s are forecast Thursday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Brief Cool Down Thursday

Latest News

Mae Amburgey Dies - October 12, 2022
Mae Amburgey Dies - October 12, 2022
Tall grass is causing safety concerns for drivers in Morrisville and in some areas the weeds...
Morrisville leaders raise concerns over tall grass owned by MoDOT
Fact Finders: Viewer asking about longer wait time at veterinarian clinic
Morrisville leaders raise concerns over tall grass
Ava woman arrested after Missouri Humane Society rescues several dogs from her property