Baby formula recalled for potential spoilage

Abbott Labs said a small percentage of the bottles included in the recall have bottle caps that...
Abbott Labs said a small percentage of the bottles included in the recall have bottle caps that may not have sealed completely, which could result in the formula being spoiled.(Abbott Labs)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Several brands of baby formula are being recalled for potential spoilage, according to Abbott Labs.

The voluntary recall includes certain lots of 2-ounce bottles of ready-to-feed liquid formulas.

Abbott Labs said a small percentage of the bottles included in the recall have bottle caps that may not have sealed completely, which could result in the formula being spoiled.

Stomach issues like diarrhea and vomiting could result if spoiled formula is consumed.

The specific products included are:

  • U.S. - certain lots of Similac 360 Total Care, Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive, Similac Special Care 24, Similac Pro-Total Comfort, Similac NeoSure, Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution
  • Canada - 1 lot of Pedalyte Electrolyte Solution; 1 lot of Similac Water (Sterilized)
  • Puerto Rico, Bermuda, Curacao, Trinidad & Tobago, Jamaica - 1 lot of Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive
  • Puerto Rico, Curacao, Trinidad & Tobago, Barbados, Haiti, St. Thomas, St. Croix - 1 lot of Similac 360 Total Care
  • Panama - 2 lots of Similac Pro-Total Comfort
  • Dominican Republic - 1 lot of Similac Stage 1
  • Colombia - 1 lot of Similac Stage 1

Anyone with the recalled product should stop using the formula and contact Abbott customer service for more instructions.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry Shane Fellers operated Build Tech Structures.
On Your Side Investigation: Bolivar, Mo. contractor sentenced to prison in Oklahoma
Pharmacists explain how not all can use this type of weight loss drug.
Pharmacists explain how not everyone can use this weight loss drug
Officers blocked off access to homes around West Bypass and Chestnut around 1:30 p.m.
Police arrest man after a short pursuit, standoff in Springfield neighborhood
Springfield Public Schools announce changes to football games for students
Even though it's fall, area persimmon seeds and a few wooly worms are showing up with possible...
Persimmon seeds & wooly worms predict upcoming winter season

Latest News

Jin Mi Sha, 22, appeared in court Thursday.
Purdue student accused of killing roommate charged with murder, held without bond
We'll stay mild this weekend with additional rain chances for some. After that, cooler air will...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Red flag warnings continue for Friday afternoon
FILE - A U.S. official says the Defense Department has gotten a request from Elon Musk to take...
Official: Musk seeks US funding of Ukraine satellite network
Purdue student accused of killing roommate charged with murder, held without bond
Police and emergency response vehicles were on the scene of an active shooter situation in an...
Police ID 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting; suspect critical