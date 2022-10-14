Camden County Sheriff’s Office asking for help to locate people on Most Wanted List

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A routine patrol ended with a woman in custody on Camden County’s Most Wanted list. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is asking you for tips on other most wanted people.

“We’ve had lots of thefts from vehicles that had catalytic converters go missing. That’s not unique to Camden County. That’s, that’s everywhere. So as part of our routine patrol, our patrol division goes through parking lots and checks on vehicles, and this one particular vehicle looks suspicious to one of our deputies,” said Sergeant Scott Hines with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

Ashley Elkins was at the top of the Most Wanted List in Camden County.

”I think she had a total of like eight or nine warrants. Most of those with probation violations are failing to appear in court, but she also did have a $25,000 warrant for tampering with a motor vehicle. So this was a person who could be dangerous to the community based on property damage, or stealing or something like that,” said Sgt Hines.

Elkins is not alone on that list. There are a handful of others, like this man Gary Thurston, who’s wanted for child abuse.

”He has been on the run for several years. Last, no location. We think he’s in the Kansas City area. We’ve had Clay County and play County deputies up there who have gone and tried to locate him and have not received much cooperation from the folks around,” said Sgt. Hines.

Sgt Scott Hines says by making you aware of these wanted people. They hope to catch more.

”Who knows, there may be an employer, there may be somebody who’s a neighbor who says, Hey, that’s my, that’s my neighbor’s kid, or that’s my neighbor’s grandson or granddaughter, and I’ve seen them here. Or it may give them someone an opportunity to call us anonymously and say, Hey, that person’s driving a blue Buick, and they live down such and such road”, said Sgt. Hines.

