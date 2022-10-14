Cardinals announce death of Hall of Famer Bruce Sutter

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Hall of Famer Howard “Bruce” Sutter has died at the age of 69.

Sutter pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals from 1981 to 1984. His uniform number 42 is one of 14 numbers retired by the team.

“On behalf of the Cardinals organization and baseball fans everywhere, I would like to express our deepest condolences to the Sutter family,” said Cardinals’ Principal Owner & Chief Executive Officer Bill DeWitt, Jr. “Bruce was a fan-favorite during his years in St. Louis and in the years to follow, and he will always be remembered for his 1982 World Series-clinching save and signature split-fingered pitch. He was a true pioneer in the game, changing the role of the late-inning reliever.”

Sutter’s family also released a statement:

“All our father ever wanted to be remembered as was being a great teammate, but he was so much more than that. He was also a great husband to our mother for 50 yrs, he was a great father and grandfather and he was a great friend. His love and passion for the game of baseball can only be surpassed by his love and passion for his family.

Being a St Louis Cardinal was an honor he cherished deeply. To the Cardinals, his teammates and most importantly to the greatest fans in all of sports, we thank you for all of the love and support over the years. He will be greatly missed, but his legacy will live on through his family and through Cardinal Nation!”

Sutter was a six-time All-Star. He started his career with the Chicago Cubs in 1976. His career ended in 1988 with the Atlanta Braves.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.